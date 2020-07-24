UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 19 (Updated on 24 July 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ One Oxygen plant was completed, and 4 more Oxygen plants are needed

❖ Over 18 000 testing swabs and 15 000 sample collection kits received

❖ Over 86% of 600,000 learners targeted for take-home rations reached

❖ Over 600 survivors of violence reached with protection services

❖ WFP Aviation supported 32 humanitarian passengers to move in and out of Malawi

❖ Funding to cover salaries for 7 months for secondary and primary school teachers

at Dzaleka Refugee Camp was confirmed to sustain teaching and learning

❖ New contributions to the response have been confirmed as: (i) US $45.07M from the African Development Fund; (ii) US $20.4M from the Global Fund.