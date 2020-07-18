Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 18 (Updated on 17July 2020)

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • A national task force set up by MoH to review all requests for submission through the global supply portal to ensure accountability

  • Personnel from four laboratories supported with overnight allowances to reduce turnaround time for testing of samples from 48 hours to 24 hours

  • WFP Aviation supported 16 humanitarian passengers to move in and out of Malawi

  • The Agriculture Cluster has insufficient funds to prepare for the upcoming rainy season

