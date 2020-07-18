Malawi
UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 18 (Updated on 17July 2020)
MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS
A national task force set up by MoH to review all requests for submission through the global supply portal to ensure accountability
Personnel from four laboratories supported with overnight allowances to reduce turnaround time for testing of samples from 48 hours to 24 hours
WFP Aviation supported 16 humanitarian passengers to move in and out of Malawi
The Agriculture Cluster has insufficient funds to prepare for the upcoming rainy season