Malawi

UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 10 (Updated on 22 May 2020)

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

  • Malawi in a declared State of Disaster

  • Court injunction against 21-day lockdown still stands

  • Prevention and response measures are being implemented

  • Government, UN, NGO and Partner coordination structures in place

  • COVID 19 National Information Dashboard run by Ministry of Health

**2. COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE **

  • The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, co-chaired by Dr. John Phuka from the University of Malawi (College of Medicine) and the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development continues to engage in weekly meetings.

  • The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and Clusters continues to hold weekly meetings to ensure better coordination and track progress in the COVID-19 response. Clusters have been requested to submit weekly reports to HCT meetings to track progress and provide necessary strategic oversight.

  • UN Malawi, in collaboration with NGOs, are working on Terms of References and identification of COVID-19 District Focal Points to help strengthen coordination at district level

  • The UN in Malawi, led by RC/UNDP in consultation with World Bank, IMF and AfDB, is assessing the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in Malawi

  • A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard providing information on all actors responding to the COVID-19 response is available and supported by the RCO and MoDMAPE

