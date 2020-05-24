UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 10 (Updated on 22 May 2020)

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

**2. COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE **

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, co-chaired by Dr. John Phuka from the University of Malawi (College of Medicine) and the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development continues to engage in weekly meetings.

The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and Clusters continues to hold weekly meetings to ensure better coordination and track progress in the COVID-19 response. Clusters have been requested to submit weekly reports to HCT meetings to track progress and provide necessary strategic oversight.

UN Malawi, in collaboration with NGOs, are working on Terms of References and identification of COVID-19 District Focal Points to help strengthen coordination at district level

The UN in Malawi, led by RC/UNDP in consultation with World Bank, IMF and AfDB, is assessing the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in Malawi