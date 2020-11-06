UN Malawi Covid-19 Communication Update - Update #22 (06th November 2020)

Highlights

• Conducted RCCE activities reaching 8 604 persons in 14 districts

• Broadcasting TV and radio programs on the role of employers in responding to COVID-19 in the workplace

• Distribution of 1 300 IEC materials: posters (500) and leaflets (800) for schools and hotspot markets in four districts

• Production and dissemination of 1 600 posters on disaster risk reduction and COVID-19 prevention targeting 40 schools