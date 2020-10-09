UN Malawi Covid-19 Communication Update - Update #20 (09th October 2020)

Highlights

• Over one million people reached with COVID-19 messages using various delivery platforms.

• 10,642 people reached with hand washing promotion/demonstration conducted in five districts.

• Continuation of COVID-19 anti-teen pregnancy and child marriage campaign that is expected to reach 4.9 million people.

• Aired a live COVID-19 program on YONECO FM that focused on protecting the most vulnerable and at-risk people in communities particularly the youth.

• Produced TV and Radio programs on Employers' response to COVID-19 in the world of work • Out of 3,100 radio listeners interviewed, 2,904 listeners (92%) were able to recall messages on COVID-19 prevention and response.