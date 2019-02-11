UN Malawi Bulletin (Nov-Dec 2018)

IN THIS ISSUE:

UN envoy visits Malawi to honor fallen peacekeepers

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, visited Malawi on 11 December to attend a ceremony to honour the six Malawian peacekeepers killed in the joint United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Beni area on 15 November.

During the visit, Mr. Lacroix met with Malawi President Peter Mutharika to appreciate the country’s contributions towards UN peacekeeping operations.

He also held meetings with Senior Management of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and attended a ceremony to honour the six Malawian peacekeepers killed in the joint United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He also condoled families of the fallen peacekeepers during the ceremony.

After completing his mission in Malawi, Mr. Lacroix also visited Tanzania to pay homage to the 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers who were killed in an attack carried out by the ADF in Semuliki, DRC on 7 December 2017. He participated in an event on 14 December to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack.

The Under-Secretary-General was accompanied by the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Leila Zerrougui as well as the Military Advisor for Peacekeeping Operations, General Carlos Loitey when visiting both countries.