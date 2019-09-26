26 Sep 2019

Trade and Development Bank (TDB) donates K75M-worth relief items to people affected by floods

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

Vice President says TDB’s gesture in line with government’s effort towards rebuilding lives of people affected by March 2019 floods

The Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019 donated assorted relief items worth US$ 100,000 (about K75 million) to people affected by the March 2019 floods.

The donation, which includes food, sanitation, health and shelter materials, has been made through Alliance One (Malawi) Limited and will benefit 485 households of T/A Chimwala, Mangochi.

Speaking when he presided over the handover ceremony, Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs Everton Herbert Chimulirenji said the donation is in line with government’s efforts towards rebuilding the lives of people affected by the March 2019 floods.

“This gesture cannot go unnoticed for it is in line with government’s effort in ensuring that people affected by the devastating March 2019 floods are provided with all basic needs as they rebuild their lives.

“Above all, it is interesting to note that the donation has emanated from the corporate world, which of late, has been struggling due to global financial crisis. Therefore, on behalf of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and people affected by the March 2019 floods, let me take this opportunity to commend TDB for the kind gesture,” said Chimulirenji.

The VP further said that government appreciates the role the corporate world and all stakeholders play in responding to the March 2019 floods and implementing disaster risk reduction programmes, further strengthening the public, private partnership.

On her part, TDB’s Coverage Executive, Anglophone Southern Africa and Asset Management Gloria Mamba said they felt obliged to make the donation, as part of their 2019 corporate social responsibility.

“We are partners not only with the government but also the people of Malawi. We have been active in Malawi for almost 35 years and in times of hardships and devastations like these, it makes sense to lend a helping hand,” said Mamba.

Alliance One (Malawi) Limited Managing Director Hugh Saunders advised government that much as the corporate world continues to assist in times of need, is it of paramount importance to enhance measures aimed at protecting the environment thereby reducing the impact of disasters.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.