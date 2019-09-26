Trade and Development Bank (TDB) donates K75M-worth relief items to people affected by floods

Vice President says TDB’s gesture in line with government’s effort towards rebuilding lives of people affected by March 2019 floods

The Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019 donated assorted relief items worth US$ 100,000 (about K75 million) to people affected by the March 2019 floods.

The donation, which includes food, sanitation, health and shelter materials, has been made through Alliance One (Malawi) Limited and will benefit 485 households of T/A Chimwala, Mangochi.

Speaking when he presided over the handover ceremony, Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs Everton Herbert Chimulirenji said the donation is in line with government’s efforts towards rebuilding the lives of people affected by the March 2019 floods.

“This gesture cannot go unnoticed for it is in line with government’s effort in ensuring that people affected by the devastating March 2019 floods are provided with all basic needs as they rebuild their lives.

“Above all, it is interesting to note that the donation has emanated from the corporate world, which of late, has been struggling due to global financial crisis. Therefore, on behalf of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and people affected by the March 2019 floods, let me take this opportunity to commend TDB for the kind gesture,” said Chimulirenji.

The VP further said that government appreciates the role the corporate world and all stakeholders play in responding to the March 2019 floods and implementing disaster risk reduction programmes, further strengthening the public, private partnership.

On her part, TDB’s Coverage Executive, Anglophone Southern Africa and Asset Management Gloria Mamba said they felt obliged to make the donation, as part of their 2019 corporate social responsibility.

“We are partners not only with the government but also the people of Malawi. We have been active in Malawi for almost 35 years and in times of hardships and devastations like these, it makes sense to lend a helping hand,” said Mamba.

Alliance One (Malawi) Limited Managing Director Hugh Saunders advised government that much as the corporate world continues to assist in times of need, is it of paramount importance to enhance measures aimed at protecting the environment thereby reducing the impact of disasters.