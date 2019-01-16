16 Jan 2019

Three die in recent Mangochi, Balaka disasters

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 15 Jan 2019 View Original

…Government condoles bereaved families

A 53-year-old woman and two girls aged two and six have died when walls of houses they were sleeping in collapsed following heavy rains in Mangochi and Balaka districts.

Patuma Welemu and her six-year-old granddaughter Rose Ayami died during the early hours of Sunday, 13th January, 2019 in Nsinje Village, T/A Mponda, Mangochi, while two year-old Emmanuela Bwekere mate her fate on Saturday, 12th January, in Msamati Village, T/A Amidu, Balaka District.

Speaking in Mangochi and Balaka Districts when he condoled the bereaved families on behalf of the Malawi Government, Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi, whose Ministry is also responsible for disaster management affairs, said President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened with the deaths.

“He [President Mutharika] sent me to give message of condolences on his behalf. Have it in your heart that the President is mourning with you,” Dausi, who attended the funeral ceremony for Welemu and Ayami, told the bereaved families.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), has since provided financial support towards funeral arrangements for the departed.

Since July 2018, DoDMA has recorded 21 deaths and 38 injuries, as of 14th January, 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.