Three die in recent Mangochi, Balaka disasters

…Government condoles bereaved families

A 53-year-old woman and two girls aged two and six have died when walls of houses they were sleeping in collapsed following heavy rains in Mangochi and Balaka districts.

Patuma Welemu and her six-year-old granddaughter Rose Ayami died during the early hours of Sunday, 13th January, 2019 in Nsinje Village, T/A Mponda, Mangochi, while two year-old Emmanuela Bwekere mate her fate on Saturday, 12th January, in Msamati Village, T/A Amidu, Balaka District.

Speaking in Mangochi and Balaka Districts when he condoled the bereaved families on behalf of the Malawi Government, Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi, whose Ministry is also responsible for disaster management affairs, said President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened with the deaths.

“He [President Mutharika] sent me to give message of condolences on his behalf. Have it in your heart that the President is mourning with you,” Dausi, who attended the funeral ceremony for Welemu and Ayami, told the bereaved families.

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), has since provided financial support towards funeral arrangements for the departed.

Since July 2018, DoDMA has recorded 21 deaths and 38 injuries, as of 14th January, 2019.