Suspected outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Neno and Blantyre districts

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development wishes to inform the general public that there is a suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease that has been reported in Lisungwi and Kuthembwe Extension Planning Areas in Neno and Blantyre Districts.

Foot and Mouth Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that mostly affects cattle. On-going preliminary investigations conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development have established that a total number of 164 clinical cases in 6 kraals in Neno and 13 cases in 6 kraals in Kunthembwe, Blantyre.

In conformity with the Control and Animal Diseases Act (Cap 66:02), and the World Animal Health organisation guidelines, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that it has with immediate effect instituted the following measures within the affected areas:

• Temporary suspension of all livestock (cattle, goats, sheep and pig) markets

• Temporary ban of all livestock (cattle, goats, sheep and pig) slaughters

• Restriction of livestock and livestock products movement from and in the affected areas.

• Ban on issuance of livestock movement permits from the affected areas

• Instituted roadblocks and patrols at strategic points

• Intensified awareness of the livestock community on the outbreak.

The Ministry would, therefore, like to inform the general public that it is importing vaccines to contain the outbreak and will continue to provide updates. The Ministry is therefore urging the livestock farmers and the general public to cooperate with its officials and security officers including the Police during the implementation of the measures.

For further information and clarification, please contact Dr. Patrick Chikungwa on 0 888 371 509 or Dr. Gilson Njunga on 0 995 910 460 of the Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development.

G.S.K.V Nyandule Phiri SECRETARY FOR AGRICULTURE, IRRIGATION AND WATER DEVELOPMENT 29th May, 2018