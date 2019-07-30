Supporting Flood-Affected Families: Our New Partnership In Malawi

Islamic Relief UK is partnering with Fintech property development organisation UOWN to raise £25,000 for communities affected by floods in Malawi.

In 2015 severe weather swept away property, farms and livestock and left many people without shelter or livelihoods in Blantyre and Chikwawa districts. A staggering 230,000 people were displaced into temporary camps and 2.87 million people were left qualifying for food aid.

In Malawi, where Islamic Relief has worked since 2006, over 70% of people live on less than £1.40 a day, with four out of five families in sub-standard housing. Communities that live in poverty are more vulnerable to disaster when it strikes.

Blantyre district was also hit by the devastating Cyclone Idai earlier this year.

Through partnering with UOWN, Islamic Relief will provide five three-roomed homes to support 25 people in Blantyre and Chikwawa. The project will also provide skills and employment to local people, enabling them to earn a stable income.

UOWN is reaching out to its investors and has pledged to match every £1 raised, effectively doubling-up on the crowdfunding pledge.

Tufail Hussain, Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“We are touched by this innovative and gracious effort to help the people of Malawi by Shaan and Haaris Ahmed of UOWN. This is a unique way for people to help through the power of crowdfunding.

“With this appeal, we will rebuild houses for survivors of the devastating floods of 2015, many of whom still live in homes ruined by that disaster. We thank UOWN and its investors for helping to transform lives in Malawi.”