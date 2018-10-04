04 Oct 2018

Strong winds affect 846 households in Phalombe, injure six people

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 03 Oct 2018

DoDMA making arrangements to dispatch relief items

Strong winds that blew over some parts of Phalombe District on the night of 29th September affected 846 households (approximately 4,653 people).

A report from the District Council indicates that the winds left six people injured.

“Five of the six were treated as outpatients while one was admitted to Holy Family Hospital,” reads part of the report signed by District Commissioner Gossam Mafuta.

The report further states that the affected people, mostly from traditional authorities Jenala, Nkhulambe, Kaduya and Mkhumba, require immediate assistance of food and non-food items such as maize, plastic sheets for temporary roofing and kitchen utensils.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is making arrangements to provide relief assistance to the affected households.

The pictures show the damaged property as provided by the disaster needs assessment team from Phalombe

