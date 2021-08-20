Strengthening Social Protection – WFP Malawi, May 2021

Malawi is vulnerable to cyclic food insecurity. WFP works closely with the Government to design and implement social protection interventions that have a positive impact on the food and nutrition security of vulnerable groups, including during shocks.

WFP’s support to Government focusses on 4 strategic areas:

Government Capacity

In 2018, WFP with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and GIZ supported the Government to develop the Malawi National Social Support Programme II, designed to respond to people’s food and income needs with links to the emergency sector.

Diagnostics and Design

Operational know-how and last mile delivery: In 2020, WFP and ILO supported the Government to design a targeting approach for the COVID-19 cash intervention (CUCI) to address heightened income and food insecurity for the urban poor.

This included a rigorous verification exercise leveraging satellite imagery to assess the eligibility of the targeted ’hotspots’ for this new urban programming context.

System and Processes

Multisectoral Expertise: In 2020, WFP supported the Government to develop an application for its emerging social registry to support with targeting food insecure households.

Implementation Capacity

In addition to providing technical support, WFP provides implementation capacity to Government to increase the coverage of social assistance in Malawi. WFP works with the Government during the Lean Season Response to pilot new design for the social protection system to address adequacy of transfer and coverage of food insecure populations.