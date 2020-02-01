Statement by H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation on the situation in Malawi

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployed the Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Malawi to observe the Tripartite Elections that were held on 21st May, 2019.

SADC takes cognisance of the fact that an election petition was duly filed before the courts, challenging the outcome of the election to the Office of the President of the Republic of Malawi.

H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, is urging all stakeholders in Malawi to respect the judgement of the Constitution Court and to remain calm, and maintain peace and order during and after the delivery of the verdict.

Here is the Full Statement by H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa:

[Statement by SADC Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.pdf]https://www.sadc.int/files/1515/8050/1191/Statement_by_SADC_Chair_of_the...)