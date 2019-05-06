Standard Bank donates relief items worth K20m in Zomba

Standard Bank Malawi on Thursday May 2, 2019 donated relief items worth K20 million to 600 households affected by floods in Sub T/A Ngwelero, Zomba District.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the donation, Standard Bank Malawi Head of Information Technology William Nuka said the bank was compelled to make a difference having noticed the challenges being faced by people affected by floods.

“As a bank, we do not work in isolation, we exist because of people, who are our customers. We thought it important that we take part and assist the citizens following the calamity. We believe that what we have donated will assist people to move forward with their lives,” said Nuka, who is also a member the bank’s social responsibility committee.

In his remarks, Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Harris Kachale commended the bank for the donation, which include buckets, plates, maize flour, cooking oil, sugar and blankets.

He said the donation will complement government’s effort in providing a return package to internally displaced persons.