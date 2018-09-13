13 Sep 2018

Southern Africa Monthly Food Price Update - September 2018

World Food Programme
Highlights

In the southern African region, maize prices are already beginning to show mixed trends. In South Africa and Tanzania, maize prices remain below their respective 5 year average (5YA) levels, while in other countries, such as Malawi and Mozambique, maize prices are on an upward trend and closing in on their 5YA levels.

A look at the Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS) shows that in both June and July, a few markets in Zambia were already showing signs of stress.

Factors such as rising fuel costs are already pushing prices up, and as households deplete their stocks and turn to markets, prices are expected to further rise. Although still too early to tell, this could be exacerbated if an El Nino materializes and affects the next season crop. Close monitoring of the situation is needed.

