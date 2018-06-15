Southern Africa Monthly Food Price Update - May 2018

Highlights

Overall, across southern Africa, regional food staple prices continued to remain below their respective 2017 levels and 5 year averages (5YA). In Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia, maize prices were 20—27 percent below the 5YA.

As harvesting is underway, maize prices across the region are expected to follow a downward trend as households begin consuming from their own production. However, given that many countries are reporting lower production estimates compared to last year, this trend may be short-lived.

A look at the Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS) shows that in March, with the exception of two markets in Zambia and one market in Mozambique, monitored markets in the region indicated normal price levels for maize.