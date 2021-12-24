Snapshot: Climate-smart disaster law in Malawi

In Malawi, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs together with Malawi Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are working together to review and integrate the country’s climate and disaster risk management legal frameworks for a stronger and more efficient climate-smart disaster risk management system that can reach and engage the people most at risk.

This snapshot looks at the review and how the ongoing work in Malawi connects with the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP), a global initiative bringing together stakeholders from climate, humanitarian and development communities to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025. REAP Target 1 encourages countries to review and integrate their disaster risk management and climate adaptation laws, policies and/or plans to ensure that they reduce climate change impacts and exposure on people and the environment.