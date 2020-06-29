Secretary-General welcomes peaceful holding of presidential election in Malawi

SG/SM/20148

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful holding of the presidential election on 23 June. He calls on all political actors to ensure that their words and actions promote an environment of peace, harmony and social cohesion among all Malawians. He further urges all stakeholders to channel complaints related to the electoral process through established legal mechanisms.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations continued support to the people and Government of Malawi in their efforts to further consolidate peace, democracy and sustainable development in the country.

