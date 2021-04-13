Resilience Building in Malawi: An overview, March 2021

Considering the heightened vulnerabilities and annual trends of acute food insecurity and large-scale response in the last decade, WFP’s response to immediate humanitarian needs was enhanced by its strategic shift towards resilience that sought to simultaneously address the underlying vulnerabilities and structural drivers of food insecurity predominately in those areas that are most-affected by cyclic shocks. WFP focuses its livelihood activities with 8 priority districts (Balaka, Blantyre, Chikwawa, Machinga, Mangochi, Phalombe, Nsanje and Zomba).

WFP’s Livelihooods Programme targets a total of 128,000 households. The integrated resilience approach focuses on watershed management, livelihoods support and provides graduation pathways transitioning farmers away from subsistence agriculture to surplus producing.

The Publication “Resilience Building in Malawi: An overview” provides a snapshot of key output and outcome results of WFP’s overall livelihood approach following a clear graduation pathway to resilience.