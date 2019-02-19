Rainstorms injure 15 in Nsanje, affect 260 households

Causes damage to some houses in Zomba, Nkhotakota and Chikwawa Districts

DoDMA making arrangements to dispatch relief items

A preliminary report from Nsanje District Council indicates that Rainstorms (rains accompanied by heavy winds) have injured 15 people in Senior Chief Tengani’s area.

The report further states that the rainstorms, which hit the district on Sunday, February 27, 2019, have damaged roof tops of over 260 houses.

“Most of the injured persons have been treated as outpatients at Tengani Health Centre while some have been referred to Nsanje District Hospital,” reads part of the report.

Reports from Zomba show that rainstorms have affected 10 households in T/A Mwambo, while some parts of T/A Kafuzira in Nkhotakota have also been affected.

In addition, Chikwawa District Commissioner’s office has had part of its roof blown off.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) will provide relief assistance to the affected people once councils conclude their assessments.

Pictures show some of the damaged houses in T/A Tengani, Nsanje; as provided by the disaster assessment team.