The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Malawi through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 280 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Malawi, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Malawi. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Malawi on February 24.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Malawi. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations toward the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

(Reference)COVID-19 situation in Malawi

As of February 20, about 85 thousand confirmed cases and about 2.6 thousand deaths have been reported. Approximately 800 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated, and only about 4.29 percent of the population has completed the vaccinations.