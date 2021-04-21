National Logistics Cluster Malawi - Operation Overview, March 2021

Operational Highlights

• Deployment and decommissioning of MSUs to support the government’sCOVID-19 response.

• Completion of the first container lab site handover

.• Finalization of the commodity tracking trainings for dispatch officers as part of the 2020/2021 lean season response.

Background

The National Logistics Cluster provides support to the humanitarian community through the coordination of logistics operations and addresses identified logistics gaps. WFP, as co-lead agency of the National Logistics Cluster, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, engages with the various stakeholders to facilitate transport, storage and other logistics activities in Malawi.