National Logistics Cluster Malawi, Operation Overview, January 2021

Operational Highlights

Support to partners with the setting up of MSUs in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country

Onset of the dispatches for the Lean Season Response in the districts of Mangochi and Blantyre

Container labs site assessments in cooperation with the Ministry of Health

Enhancement of the screening area at Kamuzu International Airport

Background

The National Logistics Cluster provides support to the humanitarian community through the coordination of logistics operations and addresses identified logistics gaps. WFP, as co-lead agency of the National Logistics Cluster, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, engages with the various stakeholders to facilitate transport, storage and other logistics activities in Malawi.