National Logistics Cluster Malawi, Operation Overview, February 2021

Operational Highlights

Erection of MSUs in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country

Background

The National Logistics Cluster provides support to the humanitarian community through the coordination of logistics operations and addresses identified logistics gaps. WFP, as co-lead agency of the National Logistics Cluster, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, engages with the various stakeholders to facilitate transport, storage and other logistics activities in Malawi.

Coordination & Information Management

The National Logistics Cluster COVID-19 Response Plan for 2021 was drafted and submitted to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

In close coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, the National Logistics Cluster chaired weekly online meetings presenting national response updates, general COVID-19 updates, lean season response updates, the COVID-19 Response Plan, and related ongoing activities to partners. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases during the past two months, the focus of the meetings was on informing partners on the current support capacities of the National Logistics Cluster.

In addition, the National Logistics Cluster participated in national inter-cluster coordination group meetings on a weekly basis.

Over 9 information management products have been published and disseminated to partners in the past month, primarily via the National Logistics Cluster webpage. To monitor the progress of the dispatches for the on-going lean season response (LSR), a weekly updated LSR map was shared with relevant stakeholders.

In order to oversee National Logistics Cluster activities on site, a four-day oversight mission to the WFP suboffice in Blantyre and to the Humanitarian Staging Area in Bangula took place.