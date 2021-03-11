National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (July - December, 2020)

The plan has been developed to establish operational procedures for preparedness and response to COVID-19 based on risks identified by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and other emerging context-based criteria. This multi-sectoral plan aims to ensure prevention of further spread of COVID-19 into the country, preparedness and timely, consistent and coordinated response to COVID-19 pandemic. This Response Plan is based on the worst case scenario of multiple cases in multiple locations with increased local transmission.

The plan has been developed through the cluster system approach led by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs. There are 15 operational clusters in the plan namely: Health, Inter-cluster coordination Protection and Social Support, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH), Education, Food Security, Transport and Logistics, Nutrition, Agriculture and Shelter and Camp Management. The following have been included as ad hoc clusters: Public Communication Cluster, Economic Empowerment Cluster and Security and Enforcement Cluster, Local Governance; and Employment and Labour Force Protection. The Government of Malawi (GoM) through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs is responsible for the overall coordination while the Ministry of Health is the technical lead for implementation of the plan.

The Presidential Committee on COVID-19 is the high level coordination structure instituted by the State President to oversee Cross-Government preparedness and response activities of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Committee is being supported by the National Covid-19 Secretariat which is manned by a National Covid-19 Coordinator. The National Disaster Preparedness and Relief Committee (NDPRC) chaired by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet comprising Controlling Officers from all government ministries provides policy guidance and leadership in the implementation of the plan.

The implementation of the plan requires a total of USD212,403,375.81 (about MK156,541,287,971.97. A total of USD102,529,153.62 (about MK75,563,986,217.94) has been made available, leaving a gap of USD109,874,222.19 (about MK80,976,785,839.29).