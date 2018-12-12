12 Dec 2018

mVAM Malawi - Weekly Price Update #144: 7 December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 07 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (576.31 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

A sharp increase in maize grain prices as the lean season progresses.

Maize prices

Prices of maize grain increased sharply on the local markets in the fourth week of November, signalling supply constraints induced by the below-average production due to fall armyworm and prolonged dry spells in the 2017/18 season

The weekly average price of MK 144 per kilogram is 55 percent higher than a year earlier and 7 percent higher than the five-year average.

Highest prices of MK 170 per kilogram were observed in southern region markets of Mwanza Boma and Balaka Boma while the lowest price was recorded at Euthin Market in the northern district of Mzimba.

Methodology

This report marks the 144th weekly price data collection. The methodology has been informed by WFPs mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) initiative. The survey was conducted using live calls from an inhouse call centre across 25 districts from 26th to 29th November

