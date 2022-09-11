Concern Worldwide, Action Aid and For Equality brought together NGO and governmental partners on 1st July 2022 to discuss the impact of the current economic pressures in Malawi, focusing in particular on the impact of these challenges on women.

Panel discussions covered the implications and the required response by the social protection sector and agricultural sector. A policy paper was also produced which outlined the economic issues affecting Malawian women.

Disruption to global supply chains and rising food, fuel and fertiliser prices, resulting in part from the Ukraine Crisis, has caused global and national analysts to warn of significant economic challenges that will severely impact vulnerable populations. The growing economic pressure is a serious impediment to joint policy and programme efforts to combat poverty, food insecurity and gender inequality. Women and girls will be particularly impacted. The effects will be further compounded by any adverse weather events in the coming year.

The below video shows the cost of living impacts on small businesses in Malawi:

In view of this, Action Aid, Concern Worldwide, For Equality and the NGO Gender Coordination Network, held a collaborative Panel Discussion on “Mitigating the Gendered Impacts of the Rising Costs of Living in Malawi Resulting from Ukraine Crisis” to discuss the challenges in the Malawi context, and identify opportunities to mitigate their impact.

The session focused on Malawian social protection and agroecology sectors, developing a strong foundation for Malawi to build back better. Honourable Doctor Patricia Kaliati MP, Minister for Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development officially opened and resided as guest of honour at the event.

This page covers humanitarian aid activities implemented with the financial assistance of the European Union. The views expressed herein should not be taken, in any way, to reflect the official opinion of the European Union, and the European Commission is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.