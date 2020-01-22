Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Department of Water Resources: Statement on floods from 20th to 23rd January 2020

The Ministry or Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development through the Department or Water Resources (DWR) is mandated to monitor the country's surface water resources and one of its core activities is to issue early warnings of impending floods. Based on Rainfall Forecast from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) and water levels from the National Hydrological Monitoring Network installed across the country, as well as from the Operational Decision Support System (DDSS) a flood alert has been forecasted.

The Ministry would. therefore, like to inform the general public of the expected floods especially in the southern region where high rainfall has been forecasted from Monday 20th January to 23rd January, 2020 and the following rivers are forecasted to experience high water levels (floods) due to high catchment runoff:

• Ruo River downstream of Sandama with high alert for the following areas Sandama. Ndongo, Thukuta, Sankhulani, Chikhult, Juwaki and Makhanga:

• .Mwanza River with high than for areas downstream of Tomah. Sande and Belewu: and

• Shire River in the Lower Shire Valley with high alerts at Tengani and Chiromo areas.

The general public is therefore advised to exercise extreme caution to avoid loss of human life and damage to property, that may be caused by these impending floods in the next 2 to 3 days. People should, therefore, avoid staying close to river hanks of Rut, Mwanza and Shire Rivers in the Lower Shire and its tributaries.

*The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development will continue monitoring the water levels in all the rivers and will keep updating the general public on the likelihoods of floods.

Gray S. V. K. Nyandule-Phiri

SECRETARY FOR AGRICULTURE. IRRIGATION AND WATER DEVELOPNIENT 20th January, 2020