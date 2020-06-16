Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) in Malawi: A look at Food Prices and Availability in times of COVID-19, Round 3: 18-27 May 2020

Background and Context

June marks the start of the third month since the country declared a State of Disaster due to COVID-19. As neighbouring countries are beginning to ease on lockdown measures, attempting to balance the risks of reopening against the economic costs of lockdowns, discussions are underway vis-à-vis whether or not Malawi should follow suit. The Malawi National Planning Task Force on COVID-19 intends to ease some restrictions beginning with the possible reopening of schools, colleges, and universities in mid-July.

Local farmers have nearly completed the harvest of most crops, aside from pigeon peas which are nearly ready for harvest. That said, weak demand for produce has been observed, likely due to consumers’ lack of spending emanating from job losses or fear of the prospect of future job losses. Should weak demand continue, it may adversely impact smallholder farmers’ incomes in the coming months, potentially leading to cash constraints that could limit the purchase of needed farm inputs for the upcoming growing season.

Minimum Expenditure Basket Objectives

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) module consists of what a typical household requires in order to meet its basic needs. The objective of this indicator is to collect nominal prices and availability information for basic food and non-food commodities to better understand the direction and magnitude of the minimum expenditure of a typical household. This information is vital, as it can be used to support Government and partners’ decision-making processes vis -à-vis the values of basic food and non-food commodities over time.

Methodology

The design is based on the triangulation of information about the needs, preferences, and demand behaviour of households to establish the essential food commodities and non-food products that are found in local markets.

Data for the construction of both the rural and urban area MEBs was collected simultaneously using a WFP inhouse call centre reaching 71 rural and urban local markets. Contacted traders were asked to provide the market prices of available food and non-food items during the period of May 18th-27th, 2020.