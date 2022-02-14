Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Rounds 45 & 47: 10 —14 and 24—28 January 2022 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Key Highlights

Note: This report aggregates price data and trends for two rounds—Round 46 (data collected between 10 and 14 January 2022) and Round 47 (data collected between 24 and 28 January 2022). For simplicity purposes, the aggregated rounds (Rounds 46 & 47) will simply be referred to as Round 47.

• The Survival Minimum Expenditure Baskets (SMEBs) continued to increase, rising by 5.7 percent in the urban areas; 0.5 percent in the rural Northern Region; 1.2 percent in the rural Central Region; and 3.5 percent in the rural Southern Region. In the current round, the continued increase in maize, pulses and egg prices across the regions largely contributed to the increase in total expenditure.

• The prices of key staples registered the highest in the Tropical Storm Ana flood-affected districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Phalombe. Markets were, however, generally functional in these areas despite significant damage caused by the floods which led to access constraints in select areas as well as price spikes due to commodity shortages.

• The average national price of maize grain rose significantly by 17.1 percent from MK 170 per kg in the previous round to MK 199 per kg in the current round. Continued consumption, increased exportation and hoarding of grain by some traders have reduced the supply of the commodity on the market, thus pushing prices upwards.

• Bean prices further rose by 3.0 percent to MK 1,245 from MK 1,171 per kg per kg. Cowpea and pigeon pea prices marginally rose by 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.