Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Rounds 42: 15—19 November 2021 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• Round 42 data, which was captured between 15 and 19 November 2021, reveals a further increase on households’ minimum survival expenditure across all regions. The Survival Minimum Expenditure Baskets (SMEBs) rose by 2.0 percent in the urban areas; 2.5 percent in the rural Northern Region; 1.2 percent in the rural Central Region; and 4.0 percent in the rural Southern Region. Key commodities driving the increase included cooking oil, green vegetables and firewood.

• During this reporting period, the price of maize grain further decreased by 1.4 percent to MK 144 per kg, down from MK 146 per kg in the previous round, as farmers are offloading their stocks on the market to get money for the purchase of farm inputs.

• In the current round, beans were selling at a national average price of MK 1,108 per kg, slightly up (by 1.7 percent) from MK 1,090 in the previous round.

• Cowpea prices remained unchanged at MK 630 per kg, while pigeon pea prices marginally increased by 1.5 percent from MK 546 per kg in the previous round to MK 544 per kg in Round 42.