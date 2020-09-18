Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 9: 10 - 17 August 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• Maize grain markets remain well supplied across the country.

• The total value of the SMEBs across all regions remained fairly constant, with very slight increases observed for the Urban and Central areas’ baskets.

• As per the recently-released IPC report, some 2.62 million people will require humanitarian assistance during the upcoming lean season, with the food gap period ranging from 2 to 5 months; 22 percent of those requiring assistance reside in urban areas.