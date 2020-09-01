Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 8: 27th - 31st July 2020:A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• The total values of the SMEBs for the Urban, Rural North, Rural Central, and Rural South continue to remain relatively flat with very small price fluctuations.

• Maize grain prices are projected to remain lower than the 2019 price levels for the remainder of the year but above the five-year average price levels.

• The price of pulses (beans, cowpeas, and pigeon peas) is projected to remain above the five-year average for the remainder of this year.