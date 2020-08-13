Malawi

Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 7: 13th - 18th July 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

• The total value of the SMEBs for the Urban, Rural North, Rural Central and Rural South remained almost unchanged compared to the previous round.

• Current maize grain prices are trending below 2019 levels for the second consecutive week this year.

• The price of pigeon peas decreased on account of an abundant supply in the post-harvest period.

