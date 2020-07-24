Malawi
Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 6: 29 June - 07 July 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19
Attachments
Highlights
• Increased maize supplies, dampened demand from private traders, and low market dependency during the current post-harvest period are keeping prices on a relatively stable trend.
• For the first time this year, current maize grain prices are slightly lower than during this same period last year.
• The price of pigeon peas decreased as the marketing season starts.