Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 53: 18-22 April 2022 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• Households’ Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) increased to varying degrees in both rural and urban areas during this reporting period. The SMEBs increased by 1.9 percent in the urban areas; 0.7 percent in the rural Northern Region; 0.1 percent in the Central Region; and 3.1 percent in the rural Southern Region. Increases in the prices of maize, cooking oil and soap largely contributed to the increase in the SMEBs.

• The national average maize grain price eased by 2.4 percent to MK 201 per kg from the previous round (early April). The price sharply rose by 8.9 percent to MK 206 per kg from MK 189 per kg between the last week of March and first week of April this year, before easing to MK 201 per kg in the current round. This sudden price jump was likely due to producers’ and traders’ speculations of a possible impending maize shortage this year in tandem with the higher-than-market-price Government-set minimum farmgate price. The current drop in the price is due to increased maize harvests most districts across the country.

• The price of beans further eased by 1.9 percent to MK 1,299 per kg, representing a continued decrease since late March 2022. Although the price of beans has been less predictable in the last three months, the price dip in the current round was likely due to the increased supply of fresh beans from this year’s harvests.

• Both the prices of cowpeas and pigeon peas increased since the last round by 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. The price of cowpeas increased to MK 803 per kg from MK 793 per kg during the last round, while that of pigeon peas rose from MK 777 per kg in the last round to MK 791 presently.