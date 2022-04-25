Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 51 : 18 –22 March 2022 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

During this round of data collection, the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) increased across all regions of the country. Households’ SMEBs increased by an average of 2.7 percent in urban areas; 1.2 percent in the rural Northern Region; 4.0 percent in the Central Region; and 3.2 percent rural Southern Region. Increases in the prices of cooking oil and beans significantly pushed household expenditure upwards in all three regions.

The price of maize further decreased—although slightly—by 1.0 percent, from MK 191 per kg in the last round (early March) to MK 189 per kg in the current round (late March). Maize grain prices continued declining since February this year, as households started consuming green maize from this year’s harvest.

The price of beans increased by 2.8 percent to MK 1,348 per kg, up from MK 1,311 per kg in the last round. The price of beans, however, has been less predictable in the last three months, because—although households are consuming fresh supplies from this year’s harvest—floods and prolonged dry spells experienced in many parts of the country have negatively affected bean production.