Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 50 : 07 –11 March 2022 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• Generally, households’ Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) eased during Round 50. There were moderate decreases in SMEBs among the urban and rural Northern Region by 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. No significant changes in the SMEB for the rural Central and Southern Regions were recorded during this round. Among the key commodities that necessitated the ease in households’ expenditure included a reduction in the prices of maize, green vegetables, and charcoal/firewood.

• Maize grain prices continued declining during the latest three rounds, as households started consuming green maize from their fields. Since the last round, the price of maize grain dropped by 2.1 percent, from MK 195 per kg in Round 49 (February 2022) to MK 191 in this round. The provision of maize grain to households affected by floods in select districts also contributed to the overall fall in average market prices of maize in the country.

• The national average bean price slightly eased by 0.5 percent, likely due to the increased supply of fresh beans from this year’s harvests. The price of beans marginally fell to MK 1,311 per kg in the current round from MK 1,318 per kg in the previous round.

• Cowpea and pigeon pea prices moderately rose by 1.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. The average prices of cowpeas and pigeon peas rose to MK 780 per kg and MK 769 per kg, respectively.