Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 5: 15-23 June 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• The SMEB for the urban areas remained unchanged while for the Rural North, Rural Centre, and Rural South, it increased since the last reporting period on account of an increase in the price of pulses.

• Local markets continue to have abundant supplies of grains and other staple foods including rice, cassava, and sweet potatoes, which are keeping prices low.

• Even though the 2019/2020 maize grain harvest exceeded the five-year average for the second consecutive year, informal inflows of maize significantly outweighed informal outflows.

Background and Context

It has now been three months since Malawi declared a State of Disaster due to COVID-19. Since then, three main measures have been put in place: changes in behaviour; testing; and tracing and isolation. There has been no lockdown, and, for now, it does not seem like such policies will be enacted in the near future as the Government attempts to balance the need for livelihood activities against the waging public health risk.

On the agriculture front, the marketing season is still ongoing albeit at a slower pace, mostly for food crops.

Institutional maize grain purchases from the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) is taking place at a reduced pace due to cash liquidity challenges characterized with delays in paying suppliers/ farmers. Similarly, the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) is yet to start replenishing the Strategic Grain Reserves.

Methodology

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) is based on the triangulation of information about the needs, preferences, and demand behaviour of households to establish essential food commodities and non-food products that are found in local markets. Data for the construction of both the rural and urban area MEBs was collected simultaneously using a WFP in-house call centre reaching over 100 traders in some 70 rural and urban local markets. Contacted traders were asked to provide the market prices of available food and non-food items during the period of June 15th -23rd, 2020.

There are several ways in which to construct an MEB. For this analysis, WFP has elected to construct a Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), which is defined as the bare minimum amount a household requires to maintain existence and cover lifesaving needs. This is done in-line with a rights-based approach based on previously assessed needs. The detailed methodology on the construction and assumption is depicted in Annex B.