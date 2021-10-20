Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 37: 6th - 12th September 2021 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Key Highlights

The Survival Minimum Expenditure Baskets (SMEBs) continue to rise across the country. In urban areas, the SMEB has marginally increased by 0.1 percent, while in rural areas of the Northern and Central Regions it increased by over 6.5 percent. Households in the rural Southern Region experienced a 4.5 percent increase in their expenditure. It is expected that the baskets will continue to increase in the coming weeks as the 2021/2022 lean season approaches.

Maize grain is trading at the Government’s minimum farmgate price for the first time since April this year. During the current round, maize grain is trading at MK 151 per kg, slightly above the recommended MK 150 per kg minimum price.

Beans are selling at MK 1,041 per kg, a record high price in the last six months. The price of beans jumped from an average of MK 1,000 per kg in the previous month to MK 1,041 per kg in the current month, representing a 4.1 percent increase.