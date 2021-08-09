Malawi
Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 33: 12 —16 July 2021 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19
Key Highlights:
While the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for households in the urban areas marginally increased by 0.1 percent, households in the rural areas experienced overall decrease in the SMEB of 0.2 percent, 2.2 percent and 0.3 percent in the Northern,
Central and Southern regions, respectively.
Maize grain price slightly decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous round’s national average price of MK 131 per kg to MK 129 per kg. The grain was selling at the lowest price of MK 92 per kg in Chitipa district and at the highest price of MK 161 per kg in Thyolo district.
The price of beans decreased by 4.7 percent from MK 1,028 per kg to MK 980 per kg. Beans are selling at the lowest price in Chitipa district at MK 543 per kg and highest in Thyolo district at MK 1,225 per kg.
Cowpeas and pigeon peas prices fell by 4.0 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively. In Round 33, cowpeas are selling at MK 557 per kg down from MK 580 per kg in the previous round, and pigeon peas are trading at MK 491 per kg down from MK 594 per kg. In Mzimba district, cowpeas are selling at the lowest price of MK225 per kg and highest in Kasungu district, at MK 700 per kg. Pigeon peas are selling more cheaply in Phalombe district, at MK 313 per kg and more expensively in Dowa district, trading at MK 700 per kg