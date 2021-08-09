Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 33: 12 —16 July 2021 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Key Highlights:

While the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for households in the urban areas marginally increased by 0.1 percent, households in the rural areas experienced overall decrease in the SMEB of 0.2 percent, 2.2 percent and 0.3 percent in the Northern,

Central and Southern regions, respectively.

Maize grain price slightly decreased by 1.5 percent from the previous round’s national average price of MK 131 per kg to MK 129 per kg. The grain was selling at the lowest price of MK 92 per kg in Chitipa district and at the highest price of MK 161 per kg in Thyolo district.

The price of beans decreased by 4.7 percent from MK 1,028 per kg to MK 980 per kg. Beans are selling at the lowest price in Chitipa district at MK 543 per kg and highest in Thyolo district at MK 1,225 per kg.