Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 32: 28 June—5 July 2021 - A Look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Key Highlights:

There have been slight increases in the Survival Minimum Expenditure Baskets (SMEB) for households across the country, save for the rural North. Among rural North households, the SMEB marginally declined by 0.6 percent. SMEBs for urban areas and the rural areas of the Central and Southern regions increased by 2.2 percent, 2.0 percent, and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The national average price of maize grain increased from MK 127 per kg to MK 131 per kg between the 18th of June and the 5th of July 2021, representing a 3.1 percent price rise. Grain prices were the lowest in Rumphi District at MK 91 per kg and the highest in Thyolo District MK 159 per kg.

Beans are trading at an average national price of MK 1,028 per kg, which represents a 7.9 percent increase from the previous round’s price of MK 953 per kg. The lowest recorded average district price is MK 564 per kg in Chitipa District while the highest price was observed in Thyolo District at MK 1,300 per kg.