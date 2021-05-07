Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 26: 5th to 9th April 2021 - A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• Overall, the SMEBs continued to decline during the second week of April 2021 compared to the last week of March, mainly due to decreases in the prices of food commodities from agricultural production.

• Nationally, average maize prices have decreased from MK 154 per kg in Round 25 to an average of MK 131 per kg in Round 26 of data collection. This price decrease has been induced by the continued offloading of maize stocks from the previous season by traders in light of the onset of the lean season.

• During the last four consecutive rounds (from week 4 of February to week 2 of April, the prices of pulses (beans, cowpeas, and pigeon peas) have generally fallen, likely as a result of fresh consumption from the current growing season leading to increased market supplies.