Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 23: 22nd to 26th February 2021 - A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• The SMEB for the urban areas and all three rural areas decreased slightly during the fourth week of February 2021 compared to the last reporting period (2nd week of January) due to decreases in the prices of maize and pulses.

• Maize prices continued decreasing in Round 23 of data collection, with the current average national price coming in at MK 175 per kilogram, which is 43 percent lower than its respective 2020 level and 18 percent lower than the five-year average for this same period.

• The price of beans has started decreasing, likely as a result of the onset of fresh consumption from the current growing season.