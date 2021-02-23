Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 22: 8th to 12th February 2021 - A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• The SMEBs for the urban areas and all three rural areas continued to remain stable, with slight decreases during the second week of February 2021 compared to the last reporting period (4th week of January) due predominately to decreases in the prices of maize and pulses.

• The current national average prices of maize grain are 41 percent lower than their respective 2020 levels and 10 percent lower compared to the fiveyear average for this same period.

• The opening of ADMARC markets in mid-January with selling at a subsidised rate of MK 160/kg—a price lower than that offered by traders in local markets— has contributed to grain price stabilization.

• Price of pulses has continued to increase in the current round owing to the depletion of stocks from the previous harvest.