Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 16 and 17: 16-23 November and 1-6 December 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

The total value of the SMEBs across all regions and in urban areas increased slightly since the last reporting period following increases in the prices of maize, pulses, vegetable oil, fish, and milling costs.

Local markets still have abundant maize grain supplies.

While maize prices continue to slowly increase, the current national average is MK 199/kg, which is below last year’s average even with the onset of the lean season.

Markets have large quantities of fresh cassava since this commodity is at the peak of its season, trading at an average of MK 268/kg, a price relatively lower than what has been observed over the previous five rounds.

Background and Context

For the past few weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases has remained very low, although slowly increasing from previous levels. That said, the socio-economic damage on the Malawian economy and its people still persists in the form of job losses and a general economic recession. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring countries such as South Africa is placing Malawi at risk of seeing increased new cases, especially from Malawian returnees.

This month, WFP started, providing cash assistance in select boma areas as a way to cushion the adverse economic impacts associated with COVID-19, targeting households in areas deemed most vulnerable. At the same time, the Government and its partners, including WFP, have also started implementing a humanitarian lean season response assistance programme in rural areas across 25 districts to support food insecure population in the country.

Methodology

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) is based on the triangulation of information about the needs, preferences, and demand behaviour of households to establish essential food commodities and non-food products that are found in local markets. Data for the construction of both the rural and urban area MEBs was collected using a WFP in-house call centre, reaching over 100 traders in some 70 rural and urban local markets. Contacted traders were asked to provide the market prices of available food and non-food items during the period of November 16th-23rd, 2020 (Round 16) and December 1st-6th, 2020 (Round 17).

The Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) is the bare minimum amount a household requires to maintain existence and cover lifesaving needs. There are several ways in which to construct an SMEB. This is done in-line with a rights-based approach based on previously assessed needs. The detailed methodology on the construction and assumption is depicted in Annex B.