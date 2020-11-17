Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 13: 5-9 October 2020 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19

Highlights

• The SMEB for both the urban and rural areas has slightly increased since the last reporting period due to an increase in the prices of maize, pulses, and dried fish.

• Maize grain and pulse prices continue to rise as market-based demand increases, as households deplete their stocks with the approach of the 2020/2021 Lean Season. The prices are particularly high in urban areas and the Rural South compared to the Rural North and Rural Centre areas.

• The average price of maize has increased by 6% within the last two weeks, an indication of the onset of the 2020/2021 lean seaso