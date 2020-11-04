Malawi
Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 12: 21-25 September 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19
Highlights
• The SMEB trends for the Urban and Rural regions remain virtually the same since the beginning of data collection, with the urban SMEB continually recorded as the highest.
• Maize grain and pulse price continue to slowly increase as market demand increases (since households are depleting their stocks) with the approaching 2020/2021 Lean Season.
• The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) resumed its maize grain purchase program in mid-October, with plans to purchase 35,000 MT of maize over the coming weeks.