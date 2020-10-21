Malawi
Minimum Expenditure Basket in Malawi - Round 11: 7-11 September 2020: A look at Food Prices and Availability in Times of COVID-19
Attachments
Highlights
• The Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket increased for all regions, as food prices are gradually increasing.
• An uptick in maize grain and pulse prices was observed, because households are now beginning to turn to markets for supplies.
• Grain price levels in the coming months may be influenced by the magnitude and type of possible climatic hazards as well as market interventions emanating from the State’s grain bodies