Migration Governance Indicators Profile 2022 | Republic of Malawi

This Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) proﬁle presents a summary of well-developed areas of migration governance in Malawi as well as areas with potential for further development, as assessed through the MGI. The MGI is a standard set of approximately 90 indicators to assist countries in assessing their migration policies and advance the conversation on what well-governed migration might look like in practice.

The incorporation of Sustainable Development Goal target 10.7 into the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development created the need to deﬁne “planned and well-managed migration policies”. In 2015, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed the Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF). The Framework oﬀers a concise view of an ideal approach that allows a State to determine what it might need to govern migration well and in a way that suits its circumstances.

In an eﬀort to operationalize the MiGOF, IOM worked with Economist Impact to develop the MGI.

The MGI helps countries identify good practices as well as areas with potential for further development and can oﬀer insights into the policy levers that countries can use to develop their migration governance structures. The MGI takes stock of migration-related policies in place and operates as a benchmarking framework that oﬀers insights into policy measures that countries might want to consider as they progress towards good migration governance.